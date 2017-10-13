NEWS
Friday October 13 2017
Roma: Strootman out, Karsdorp in
By Football Italia staff

Kevin Strootman is out of Roma’s clash with Napoli in Serie A on Saturday, but Rick Karsdorp could make his Giallorossi debut.

Strootman has yet to recover from a thigh injury, which he picked up against Milan before the international break.

However, Karsdorp has finally been given the green light to begin his Roma career after overcoming a knee problem.

Joining the midfielder out of the encounter at the Olimpico is Patrik Schick, who is still suffering from a hamstring injury.

Roma squad for Napoli: Alisson, Lobont, Skorupski; Juan Jesus, Kolarov, Moreno, Fazio, Nura, Bruno Peres, Karsdorp, Manolas, Castan; Nainggolan, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Gonalons, Florenzi, Gerson

