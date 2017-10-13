Conti ‘bothered’ by Derby absence

By Football Italia staff

Injured Andrea Conti admits missing Sunday’s Derby della Madonnina “bothers me a lot” but assures Milan remain “a lifelong dream”.

Conti is not expected back untilthe New Year after rupturing knee ligaments last month, thereby ruling the full-back out of the showdown with Inter this weekend.

“Inter? Not being able to play in the derby bothers me a lot,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I can’t put it into words... but these things are part of football. I’ve seen all my teammates, who have been training every day to prepare for the game.

“I’m there recovering on the treatment table, while they prepare for the game. Recovery is the most tedious period. The most painful one is about 15 days after the operation.

“I couldn’t move. I even needed someone to help me shower, but now the difficult part is over.

“Physical condition? The doctors have said that everything’s going well, better than expected.

“Collection of football shirts? I always try to swap shirts with players that I face, but a great one I have is Buffon’s, which I got last season after I scored against him.

“The shirts of the top players are the most popular. After my first or second chat with him, I asked him if we could swap shirts and he obliged.

“My growth? As a child, I always thought about having fun above everything else. After that, the staff thought very highly of me.

“I didn’t believe them much at first, but after my first few seasons as a professional, I realised my worth.

“My transfer to Milan? It wasn’t easy to leave Atalanta. I grew up there and it was like a family, but Milan was a lifelong dream of mine and I couldn’t miss out on it.

“My recovery? Six months, but I could get back sooner…”