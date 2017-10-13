Rincon apologises to Torino

By Football Italia staff

Torino’s Tomas Rincon says he is “sorry to have used up so much ammunition” with Venezuela but insists “I’m ready to face Crotone.”

Rincon failed to prevent Venezuela from finishing bottom of the South American qualifying section for the 2018 World Cup during the international break, and the midfielder apologised to his club ahead of their game at the weekend.

“I’m tired because of my commitment to my national team, but I’m ready to face Crotone, which is a very important match and where it’s even more important to start picking up points on the road again,” he told Toro Channel.

“I’m sorry to have used up so much ammunition, but it can happen to those who always give their best.

“I’ve found the right pace and, against Verona, I found myself to be more comfortable than in previous games.”