Torino suffer Lyanco blow

By Football Italia staff

Torino defender Lyanco has confirmed that he faces an extended spell on the sidelines after damaging ankle ligaments.

Lyanco was initially thought to have suffered an ankle sprain in training on Friday morning, but the Brazilian suggested on social media that it was far more serious.

“I’ve ruptured the ligaments in my foot, but I’m hoping to come back soon,” he wrote in a post.

“I’m sad, but I just want to go back to doing what I love, with the team I love!”

Toro.it speculates a downtime of one month for the 20-year-old, who only joined from Sao Paulo over the summer.