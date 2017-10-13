Mirabelli demands ‘eye of tiger’

By Football Italia staff

Sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is demanding “the eye of the tiger” from Milan’s players when they face Inter on Sunday.

Milan take on Inter in a must-win Derby della Madonnina as defeat would see the Rossoneri fall 10 points behind their arch-rivals in Serie A.

“All the city is ready for the most important match on Sunday evening,” Mirabelli wrote on Instagram.

“I want you all to have the eye of the tiger: the Curva Sud, the management, the staff and especially the players!”