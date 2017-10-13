Borini: Inter slight favourites, EL…

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Borini admits Inter are “slight favourites” against Milan and that he would take winning the Europa League and finishing fifth ‘now’.

Borini has yet to score for Milan in Serie A since arriving from Sunderland, but the striker has seldom been used as a centre-forward and insists he is at San Siro to ‘sacrifice’ himself.

“Inter are slight favourites, the table says so,” he told Premium Sport.

“Still, derbies are unique matches and can change everything. I don’t envy Inter, we’re Milan and we know what we can and want to do.

“Even if you win these games 1-0, it’s still important because other than points, you gain confidence.

“Against Perisic? It’s not a bad test for me, I did well against El Shaarawy. I give my all on the pitch, that’s my best weapon.

“I’ve played twice out wide. Maybe today’s young players don’t like tracking back and sacrificing themselves for the team, but it’s a matter of generation and availability.

“Would I take winning the Europa League and the fifth place in Serie A now? It’s an extra trophy and guarantees access to the Champions League, so I would.”