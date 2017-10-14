Zaza: 'Morata like a brother'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza admits Valencia was “a real turning point” in his career and reveals why he could never hate ex-Juventus teammate Alvaro Morata.

The Italy international sat down for a lengthy chat with Fox Sports Italia. You can read the rest of his comments here and here.

“Valencia was a real turning point in my career and I’m giving my best here now. The goal I scored against Real Madrid was the most beautiful, but too much has been said about it now and that was ages ago. I need to score another goal like that now.

“Marco van Basten became my idol thanks to my father, who was obsessed with him. In fact, I’ll reveal a secret, as soon I’ll have a dream come true by getting his signed jersey. Unfortunately, it’s not a Milan one…”

The former Sassuolo, Juventus and West Ham United striker used to travel around on a scooter and confessed he still hasn’t got a driver’s licence.

“I was travelling around too much, so when was I supposed to learn how to drive? I am no longer afraid of flying, as I used to take a lot of pills to get me through it, but now I’m fine. Unless there’s turbulence…”

Zaza is great friends with his former Juve teammate Morata, who is now in London with Chelsea.

“He’s like my brother, we speak often. This friendship was born when he was playing at Juve and I was on the bench. I couldn’t hate him for that.

“In fact, I met my girlfriend Chiara thanks to Alvaro and his wife. It was difficult to win her over at first, but fortunately it all went well and we’re in love.

“I generally believe that a little positive madness can only be good for you. I am quite extroverted and I see that as a positive.”