Dybala dropped for Juve-Lazio?

There are reports Juventus could bench Paulo Dybala for today’s Serie A clash with Lazio, starting Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

The Bianconeri go into the showdown without injured Miralem Pjanic, Claudio Marchisio, Mattia De Sciglio, Benedikt Howedes and Marko Pjaca.

Andrea Barzagli and Mario Mandzukic picked up knocks on international duty, but are expected to start anyway.

The real surprise could be in attack, where it’s reported Dybala might be on the bench in favour of Bernardeschi in a trequartista role.

La Joya just returned from international duty in Argentina, even thought he was sent to the bench in those World Cup qualifiers as he struggles to share the field with Leo Messi.

Max Allegri is considering both the usual 4-2-3-1 system with Bernardeschi in Dybala’s position, flanked by Douglas Costa and Mandzukic, and the 4-3-3.

Lazio have relatively few doubts, as Simone Inzaghi already has to do without Dusan Basta, Felipe Anderson, Wallace, Jordan Lukaku and Simone Palombi.

Bastos returns to the starting XI in defence with Ciro Immobile supported by Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Juventus (4-3-3): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic

OR

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Bernardeschi, Mandzukic; Higuain

Lazio (3-5-1-1): Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile