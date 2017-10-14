New contract for Belotti?

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Belotti is reportedly on the verge of signing a new and improved contract with Torino, despite interest from Milan, Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG.

Il Gallo has five goals and two assists in eight competitive games this season, but is out for a month with a knee injury.

He only signed his latest contract – complete with €100m release clause valid for non-Italian clubs – in December 2016.

Yet Tuttosport claim he is ready to sign a new deal that would almost double his current salary to €3m per year plus bonuses.

He would also receive a four per cent cut of any future transfer.

The expiry of June 2021 and the details of the €100m release clause would remain the same.