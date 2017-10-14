Milan met with Petkovic

By Football Italia staff

Reports continue to spread that Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli met with Switzerland Coach Vladimir Petkovic this week.

Swiss newspaper Blick suggested the summit around Switzerland’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal in Lisbon.

Now former Napoli and Udinese director Pierpaolo Marino insists there is truth to the reports.

“Mirabelli did meet Petkovic in Portugal,” he told Rai Sport.

“After all, it did seem strange him going there with a private jet just to bring back Andre Silva and Ricardo Rodriguez.”

It piles more pressure on current Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella, who has lost his last two Serie A games and is going into Sunday night’s Derby della Madonnina against Inter.

Petkovic is no stranger to Serie A, having worked at Lazio from July 2012 to January 2014 before leaving to take the Switzerland job.