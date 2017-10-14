Nedved: 'Napoli only look better'

By Football Italia staff

Pavel Nedved insists Napoli only “seem” more spectacular than Juventus, explains his problem with VAR and what went wrong in the Champions League Final.

“I can’t say yet if Juventus are stronger or weaker this season, as you only know that if you win,” Nedved told La Repubblica.

“I really like this team and think it can become an improvement on last term. There’s a lot of strength in depth in attack and, even if we lost something with Leonardo Bonucci in defence, those who remained are just as good.

“Everyone says Napoli play better football, but it’s not as if we don’t know how to play, is it? Napoli seem more spectacular, but they only look that way, because they move quickly and finish many of their chances.

“I have plenty of entertainment with Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi. Besides, what is beautiful football? A give and go?

“Sooner or later, someone else will win the Scudetto and end the Juventus run. I know that day will come, but I hope it’ll be as late as possible.”

Some cynics would suggest Juve are more likely to lose the Serie A title now that the Video Assistant Referee has been introduced.

“It’s not true that Juventus don’t like VAR, as we welcome technology, but it must be the same for everyone. I personally think VAR has taken something away from football, some of the emotional element: you score a goal and don’t know if you’re allowed to celebrate.”

While the Bianconeri dominated Serie A for six years, they lost their second Champions League Final in three seasons.

“That night, we were sure that our moment had come and we didn’t take into account a remarkable Real Madrid. Perhaps I’m the one who brings bad luck with the Champions League, but we will try again.”

Nedved famously missed the 2003 Final through suspension, but went on to win the Ballon d’Or that year.