Nedved: 'Dybala can be the best'

By Football Italia staff

Pavel Nedved believes Paulo Dybala can become “the greatest” and only players with “balls” can withstand the pressure of Juventus.

The Bianconeri legend spoke to La Repubblica, you can read the rest of his comments here.

“I have seen great players who were unable to handle the weight of wearing this jersey, which contains within it all the names of the past heroes. It is much more difficult here, as even if you draw, it’s like losing.

“Dybala will become the greatest of the ‘humans’ – because Leo Messi is an alien – because he’s got a good head on his shoulders and knows how to work on his mistakes.

“I hope nobody will take him away from us, but after Neymar to PSG, anything is possible. The transfer market has gone crazy.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to the players to decide: if they’ve got balls, they will stay at Juventus. If people only think about money, they will certainly make the wrong decision.”

Nedved is now a director at Juventus, but showed in a recent charity match that he’s still got what it takes.

“Life is completely different now and I love it. I don’t train anymore, I just do maintenance work. I take my son to school at 7.30am, then an hour in the gym without pushing, I go to Vinovo to see the lads and in the evening another hour and a half of running, cycling or gym work, as I have a gym in my home.

“Every Thursday, I play football in a local pitch with the President and our friends. It’s still wonderful to play football.

“Once I retired from playing, I learned another profession. After the first six-hour shareholder’s meeting, I thought it was easier to have three training sessions in a row! Then I went to the gym to shake off some tension and think.

“I got along with President Andrea Agnelli straight away, because we’ve always been direct. We’re very similar. If I have to tell him he’s making a mistake, I’ll say it to his face. He doesn’t reply straight away, but listens. After a couple of days of thinking about it, if he believes it’s right, he will do what you say.”

Nedved also admits that it’s difficult to shake off some instincts of a former player, as confirmed by Antonio Conte’s touchline antics at Chelsea.

“If a player doesn’t reach the ball, I instinctively stretch out my leg. The seat in front of mine in the stadium has basically been kicked in.

“I did learn to stop thinking as a player. At the start, I used to go into the locker room and speak like them, but that wasn’t right. I realised it later. Being a director is much, much more difficult.

“Conte gave Juve that fire in the blood we had been missing and I understand that, because my blood is similar to his. He left because he thought that he couldn’t do any more. Max Allegri has now surpassed him. We are all very fond of the Coach because he took over the club in a difficult moment and look where he took us to.”