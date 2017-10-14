NEWS
Saturday October 14 2017
Napoli seek 200th Sarri goal
By Football Italia staff

Napoli need just one goal against Roma to take their Serie A total to 200 since Maurizio Sarri took over in 2015.

After a difficult start in his first season on the Partenopei bench, Sarri’s side hit 80 goals in 2015-16 - including 36 from Gonzalo Higuain - to finish second, nine points behind Juventus.

Pipita departed for Juve ahead of last season, but Napoli actually improved their attacking record, scoring an incredible 94 league goals.

Despite setting a club record points total, however, they could only finish third, necessitating a Champions League play-off.

So far this season ‘Sarrismo’ has been in full swing, with the Partenopei scoring 25 Serie A goals already - for context, the bottom six sides have 24 between them.

As a result, Napoli can score the 200th goal of the Sarri era tonight, in what will be just his 84th game on the bench.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies