Napoli seek 200th Sarri goal

By Football Italia staff

Napoli need just one goal against Roma to take their Serie A total to 200 since Maurizio Sarri took over in 2015.

After a difficult start in his first season on the Partenopei bench, Sarri’s side hit 80 goals in 2015-16 - including 36 from Gonzalo Higuain - to finish second, nine points behind Juventus.

Pipita departed for Juve ahead of last season, but Napoli actually improved their attacking record, scoring an incredible 94 league goals.

Despite setting a club record points total, however, they could only finish third, necessitating a Champions League play-off.

So far this season ‘Sarrismo’ has been in full swing, with the Partenopei scoring 25 Serie A goals already - for context, the bottom six sides have 24 between them.

As a result, Napoli can score the 200th goal of the Sarri era tonight, in what will be just his 84th game on the bench.