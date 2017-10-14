Montella: 'No Inter-Milan gap'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella doesn't see a big gap between Milan and Inter, but would love to develop like Luciano Spalletti, “only with my hair.”

The Derby della Madonnina kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“I don’t believe there’s a seven-point difference between us, both in our performances so far and the prospects we’ve got going forward. We have to focus on being Milan, making the most of our own strengths and winning,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Inter are very well-balanced and experienced. They know when to raise and lower the tempo, while in attack there is quality and pace. We must be careful not to leave them open space to run into, above all for their crosses. I am impressed by the understanding they show of match management.

“Luciano Spalletti is a great tactician, he took over a squad with lads determined to make up for earlier setbacks. We changed 11 players, but Spalletti is the added bonus for our cousins. I’ve been coached by him and saw his transformation over the years. I can only hope to grow and improve the way he has… but I would prefer to keep my hair!

“It would be unfair and simplistic to say Inter have been fortunate so far. They deserved their points and I’d love to have them too. If I had to remove a player from their squad tomorrow, it’d be Ivan Perisic.”

Montella worked with Borja Valero at Fiorentina, but now finds him up against Lucas Biglia.

“It could well be a midfield duel between the two thinkers and organisers.”

“The attitude we need in the derby is determination along with a clear head and enjoyment. It’s an important derby for both teams, the rebirth of the two clubs. Whatever happens tomorrow, it will not be a final verdict. The season has a long way to go.

“We are back in Europe and put a trophy in the cabinet (the Italian Super Cup) and it’s a pleasant pressure, the kind that gives you motivation and life.

“I expect a great deal from Suso and Jack Bonaventura, as they worked hard over the last few weeks and have settled much better into the 3-5-2 system. Considering Suso’s quality, he can and must be free to interpret his role.

“The team is 100 per cent behind me, we are eager to come back and prove ourselves. It’s a united group.”

With Nikola Kalinic injured, Andre Silva is expected to get a rare Serie A start.

“He is a great player and scored nine goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers for Portugal, so he’s accustomed to pressure. When he arrived, he was the handsome one and has now become more practical, focusing on the goal and not so much the beauty of the build-up. I am convinced he’ll make his mark in Italy, as he has immense quality and will grow further.”

Leonardo Bonucci was meant to be the step up in quality for Milan’s defence, but has struggled to make his mark amid rumours of personality clashes and excessive pressure as captain.

“Bonucci is fine physically and we do expect more in terms of performance,” confessed Montella.

“I am convinced he will raise his game. At this moment, every tiny error gets him blamed for everything, but he’s strong and knows how this works. He can defend himself and I’m not remotely worried.

“Leonardo is a player we will never regret signing, as he’s valuable for the present and the future.”

Montella was asked about the constant rumours of his dismissal and Silvio Berlusconi’s complaints that the Coach rejected his advice last season.

“The club has been fantastic with me. I’ve seen the various situations and theories develop, I am well aware that when a Coach wins, he becomes a handsome figure, but I experience it all very calmly.

“My son gives me advice too, sometimes better and sometimes worse, it’s ultimately my decision. I do this profession for the passion of it and if I was not 100 per cent autonomous in my decision-making, I wouldn’t enjoy it. I have always asked for this total autonomy.

“The club is behaving perfectly with me and I have no alibi in that sense, as they support me in every way and I own any mistakes I make.”