Montero: 'Bentancur has character'

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Montero trusts fellow Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur can make his mark at Juventus. “He’s got character.”

The 20-year-old got his first Bianconeri start at Camp Nou against Barcelona in the Champions League and was their best performer on the night.

“Bentancur was a great coup for Juve, as he is at the top level for someone his age,” former Juventus defender Montero told Tuttosport.

“I am not surprised, because we are talking about a lad who arrived in Argentina very young and at the age of 18 was already a regular for Boca Juniors at the Bombonera. The pressure is high there, just like at Juve.

“Bentancur arrived in Turin already a man, as don’t think it was easy for him to play at Boca and handle that stress, the need to win at all times.

“He might play well or badly, but you cannot deny he’s got character. He plays in a different role to me, but is more talented. He can read the game well and is tough, like most Uruguayans. It’s no coincidence, we’re a small country between Brazil and Argentina, so we know to be determined when a chance comes along.”

Montero is also impressed by Bentancur’s current Juventus teammates, despite complaints from fans and critics.

“I don’t understand the criticism of Gonzalo Higuain, as Pipita is world class. He has been scoring regularly for over 10 years, doing it with River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli, Juve and Argentina. What’s the problem if he didn’t score for 15 days?

“Paulo Dybala is intelligent and you can tell that from his goals, as he reads where the ball will go. The future depends on him, as potentially he could win the Ballon d’Or.

“It’s strange that Giorgio Chiellini was left off the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, especially as he reached the Champions League Final. Leonardo Bonucci was a big loss, but Juve retained the skeleton of the side and will continue to challenge for success in every tournament.”