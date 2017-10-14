Giampaolo urges 'solid' Samp

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo urged Sampdoria to put in “a solid performance” against Atalanta after their unexpected Udinese thrashing.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“It’s a difficult game against a difficult opponent,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“At this moment, Atalanta are dealing very well with their European commitments and are a well-drilled outfit. We have great respect and have worked well on how to counter their strengths.”

The Blucerchiati had been unbeaten until the shock 4-0 defeat to Udinese before the break for international duty.

“We need to make up for the Udinese match in our approach and determination. We have to make up for it because that defeat never should’ve happened. It was a big step backwards.

“Emiliano Viviano is not in the squad, while Karol Linetty trained regularly and is at our disposal. I think Linetty and Valerio Verre will both play tomorrow, although only one will start. It’s going to be a tough game physically.

“Duvan Zapata, Fabio Quagliarella and Gianluca Caprari are all great forwards, only two of the three will start tomorrow.”

Giampaolo worked with Atalanta star Papu Gomez at the start of his Serie A career.

“He arrived in Italy with the right hunger and was already talented, but has now become decisive. The call-up for Argentina means he’s got what it takes.

“Atalanta have spirit, are strong when taking men on and good on set plays. You don’t come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Juventus if you don’t have those qualities. They are now closer to the more prestigious sides and we will need a solid performance.”