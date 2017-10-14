Gasp: 'One game at a time'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini asked Atalanta to “take it one game at a time” between Serie A and the Europa League, starting with Sampdoria.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“This is the beginning of another important run of games, so it’s important to take them one at a time,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Sampdoria, apart from the last match against Udinese, had a really good campaign and it’s always difficult to face them at Marassi. Over the next few weeks, we’ll face off against sides that are close to us in the table and our campaign will also be decided by these games.

“Our players left for international duty with the enthusiasm of the comeback to draw 2-2 with Juventus and we want to pick up where we left off.

“We must immediately rediscover the right concentration, because this is a very important test for us.”