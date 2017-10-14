Pioli: 'Fiorentina need intensity'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli feels Fiorentina paid for “a lack of intensity” against Chievo and demands better with Udinese in the early Sunday game.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“We made some steps backward against Chievo, so must face Udinese with the right levels of care and concentration,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

That 2-1 defeat at the Bentegodi saw the Viola punished for complacency, whereas Udinese ended their dismal run of results by hammering Sampdoria 4-0 before the break for international duty.

“We evaluated the performance with Chievo and are aware of the mistakes we made, but the response can only come on the field tomorrow.

“It is not sufficient to have 15 good minutes, we must remain concentrated and on the ball for the full 95. In Serie A, there is a very fine line between victory and defeat.

“There are no easy games and you only get results with a lot of effort, no matter who it is against. In the last match, we showed more weaknesses than our opponents, so we want to prove that we’re better than that.

“I don’t think it was the tactical system that made us lose with Chievo, it was the lack of intensity. We’ve had various systems this season and will continue alternating them.

“We are well aware that it’ll take time to become a team with so many new players. Strong sides are built over a period of years, not weeks or months.”

Riccardo Saponara was hoping to make his comeback from injury, but suffered a new setback in training.

“He was on the right track, but it’s not a lucky time for him. I hope this negativity is behind him now.”