Mihajlovic: 'Last Torino chance'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic will start Umar Sadiq in place of injured Andrea Belotti and warned he’ll freeze out underperforming Torino substitutes against Crotone.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Belotti is out for a month with a knee injury and defender Lyanco could be out for far longer after damaging ankle ligaments in training.

“We are not accustomed to playing without Il Gallo,” said the Coach in his Press conference, referring to Belotti’s nickname.

“When it did happen, we didn’t score very much, but it will happen and we’ve got faith in our other strikers. Sadiq has improved a lot, for example, and I think he will play tomorrow. We signed him for that purpose.

“We could also have used M’Baye Niang as the centre-forward with Lucas Boye or Alex Berenguer on the wings, but neither of those two gave me guarantees as a winger.

“Niang hasn’t been a centre-forward for a while, and seeing as Sadiq has trained well, it’s only right he gets to play in his preferred role.

“He had started well on loan at Bologna and I remember against my Milan, Alessio Romagnoli hadn’t a clue for the first 10-15 minutes how to deal with him. Sadiq reminds me of Nwankwu Kanu of Inter.”

Torino are in dire need of a victory, as after the 4-0 hammering by Juventus, they fumbled a 2-0 lead to somehow draw 2-2 in stoppages to Hellas Verona.

“We had a face-to-face meeting during the week and exchanged ideas. I told my lads what I no longer want to see from there. There have been errors in every single game, but also a lot of positives and we are convinced we can do well.

“The Verona match must teach us that danger is always lurking around the corner, so we must be focused from the first minute to the last. If we want to bring home a result with Crotone, we must be clinical, determined and effective.

“We already struggled with Crotone last season and they’re a better side now, more compact and better in defence. For example, they did not deserve to lose against Inter and were only denied by Samir Handanovic in goal.”

Mihajlovic did not hold back in his criticism of benchwarmers Boye, Berenguer and Samuel Gustafson.

“I told them that if I put them on the pitch, it is an attempt to do better, instead we tended to play a lot worse when they entered the game. You don’t need to start in order to be decisive, as 10-15 minutes can make all the difference and then earn you a starting spot next time.

“If I see this type of negative performance again off the bench, knowing what they are capable of, I will push them aside and it’ll be a long time before they get another chance from me. They need more character.”

Torino squad for Crotone: Ichazo, Milinkovic-Savic, Sirigu; Ansaldi, Bonifazi, Burdisso, De Silvestri, Molinaro, Moretti, N’Koulou; Baselli, Gustafson, Rincon, Valdifiori; Berenguer, Boyè, De Luca, Edere, Iago Falque, Ljajic, Niang, Sadiq