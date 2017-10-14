NEWS
Saturday October 14 2017
Icardi: 'Fiery Inter-Milan'
By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi expects a “fiery” Derby della Madonnina tomorrow between Inter and Milan. “I feel the responsibility of being captain.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“Playing a derby is a marvellous occasion that you feel throughout the city and tomorrow is going to be a fiery game,” said Icardi in a special Press conference held for Chinese reporters.

“As long as the team wins, I am happy, so whether I score or not is of very little interest compared to the team’s result. With help from the Coach and his staff, we are progressing every day.

“I am the captain of Inter and it is my fifth season here. The derby makes me feel the responsibility of being captain even more.”

