NEWS
Saturday October 14 2017
Liveblog: Serie A Super Saturday
By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and coverage from today’s two massive Serie A games, as Juventus host Lazio and leaders Napoli visit Roma.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

We begin in Turin at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) when Juventus and Lazio meet in a replay of August’s Italian Super Cup, which saw the Aquile snatch a 3-2 thriller in stoppages.

The Bianconeri lost their perfect record by fumbling a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Atalanta before the break for international duty, but Lazio haven’t beaten Juve in Serie A for 14 years.

At 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), all eyes turn to the Stadio Olimpico for what promises to be a fascinating showdown between two very different purveyors of the 4-3-3 system.

It’s the Derby del Sole, with a long-standing rivalry between Roma and Napoli, the two biggest clubs in the South of Italy, and sees Edin Dzeko and Dries Mertens go head-to-head after last season’s Capocannoniere race to the end.

Above all else, Napoli are the Serie A leaders and have a 100 per cent record after seven rounds, the first side ever to achieve this while scoring 25 goals.

Will the Partenopei make it eight wins in a row or can the Giallorossi end Maurizio Sarri’s perfect start to the season?

Live Blog Serie A Super Saturday
 
