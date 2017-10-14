Line-ups: Juventus-Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Juventus try to take revenge for their Italian Super Cup defeat as they host Ciro Immobile’s Lazio, but leave Paulo Dybala on the bench.

It kicks off at the Allianz Juventus Stadium at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

Follow the build-up and action from this game and Roma-Napoli on the LIVEBLOG.

These sides met back in August when Lazio won the Supercoppa Italiana in a 3-2 thriller, Alessandro Murgia securing a stoppage-time decisive strike.

Immobile and Dybala were both on target that day and have been consistent Capocannoniere candidates all season.

The Bianconeri lost their 100 per cent record before the break for international duty, fumbling a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Atalanta and falling behind leaders Napoli.

Max Allegri is without Claudio Marchisio, Miralem Pjanic, Mattia De Sciglio, Benedikt Howedes and Marko Pjaca, but Sami Khedira and Mario Mandzukic have shaken off injuries to start.

Surprisingly, Dybala is rested following international duty for Argentina and Allegri tries the 4-3-3 system again with Douglas Costa.

Gonzalo Higuain ended his goal drought against Atalanta, but was still snubbed by Argentina and is eager to prove a point.

Pipita has scored 13 goals against Lazio in 15 meetings, making them his favourite targets, while Dybala netted nine and Giorgio Chiellini five.

Lazio have only lost once this season in all competition, a 4-1 defeat to Napoli during an injury crisis that is still affecting them.

Felipe Anderson, Wallace and Dusan Basta are still out of action, joined by Jordan Lukaku, but Bastos is back and starts in the three-man defence with also not fully fit Stefan de Vrij.

Immobile is supported by Luis Alberto, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Lucas Leiva in midfield.

It’s safe to say Lazio do not have a good record against Juventus, not beating them in Serie A since December 2003 with a run of six draws and 19 defeats, while the most recent top flight victory in Turin was all the way back in 2002.

The Bianconeri have won the last six league encounters in a row, not conceding a single goal.

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Rugani, Sturaro, Dybala, Cuadrado, Bernardeschi

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile

Lazio bench: Vargic, Guerrieri, Luiz Felipe, Mauricio, Murgia, Di Gennaro, Patric, Pedro Neto, Nani, Caicedo

Ref: Mazzoleni