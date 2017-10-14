Lulic: 'A different Juve-Lazio'

By Football Italia staff

Senad Lulic expects a “different” meeting between Lazio and Juventus today after the 3-2 Italian Super Cup win in August.

It kicks off at the Allianz Juventus Stadium at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

Follow the build-up and action from this game and Roma-Napoli on the LIVEBLOG.

“The Super Cup was a one-off match, but this is a different situation and Juve will be in their own stadium,” Lulic told Mediaset Premium.

“Before the season began, nobody was talking about Lazio, but after a couple of games they have noticed us. That’s football. Some even mentioned the Scudetto, but that’s rubbish.

“We will play our game and today try to make the most of our characteristics to make life difficult for Juventus.”