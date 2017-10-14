Tare: 'High Milinkovic-Savic offers'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio director of sport Igli Tare confirmed they received “very high offers for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic” and are eager to end the Juventus taboo.

It kicks off at the Allianz Juventus Stadium at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

“We’ve received some very high offers for Milinkovic-Savic, but I believe he can do much better and will have a very high-profile career,” the director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

“The offers were not from Juventus, but I want to underline that he said six months ago he’s very happy in Rome and with our ambitious project for the future.”

Lazio do not have a good record against Juventus, not beating them in Serie A since December 2003 with a run of six draws and 19 defeats, while the most recent top flight victory in Turin was all the way back in 2002.

“We have struggled in Turin in the past, I admit that, but this Lazio has a different gear to get into compared to previous years, as we have players like Luis Alberto and Lucas Leiva who are accustomed to a higher level.

“We also hope that our poor record here can be further motivation, as we had a run of many defeats in a row against Juve and still beat them in the Super Cup. We must continue along this path and get closer to Juve’s mentality, style and aggression.

“We always start as underdogs against the big clubs, but with results we realise that we are on the right track. We have players like Felipe Anderson and Luis Nani who are close to returning from their injury lay-offs and can improve us even further.”