Marotta: 'Bentancur a great talent'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta denies interest in Simone Inzaghi, explains Paulo Dybala’s exclusion with Lazio and is not surprised by Rodrigo Bentancur.

It kicks off at the Allianz Juventus Stadium at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

“Simone Inzaghi is having a good career, he’s a fine young Coach, but we view the rumours linking him to Juventus with absolute indifference,” the director general told Mediaset Premium.

“Dybala returned yesterday and was tired after the two Argentina games, but we knew that it was going to be a balancing act this season between our own games and those on international duty. That is why we have such a large squad with many options to choose from.”

Uruguay international Bentancur also returned from South America on Friday, but he is in the starting XI anyway.

“We’ve been following Bentancur for several years, we knew he was a talent and he has everything it takes off the field to become a star too, as he learns quickly, looks after himself and is very professional.”