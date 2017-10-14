HT: Douglas Costa breaks down Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Douglas Costa has given Juventus the half-time lead over Lazio and Gonzalo Higuain hit the bar in a bizarre incident.

These sides already crossed paths in August with a dramatic 3-2 stoppage-time Lazio victory in the Italian Super Cup, but the Aquile managed just six draws and 19 defeats since their last Serie A win over Juve back in December 2003. Sami Khedira and Mario Mandzukic shook off knocks to start, but Miralem Pjanic, Claudio Marchisio, Mattia De Sciglio, Benedikt Howedes and Marko Pjaca missed out. Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro were surprisingly rested. Bastos returned, though Felipe Anderson, Wallace, Dusan Basta and Jordan Lukaku were still injured for the visitors.

Blaise Matuidi scuffed over from distance and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic saw his free kick charged down, but Juventus took the lead on 24 minutes with the first Douglas Costa goal.

Kwadwo Asamoah pulled back from the left for the unmarked Khedira from 12 yards, whose shot was beaten away by Thomas Strakosha into the path of Douglas Costa. There was a long wait to check for offside on VAR, but Bastos was keeping him in play.

Douglas Costa also saw a ‘trivela’ free kick charged down and Higuain twice was in a promising position, but took one too many touches and was closed down.

Khedira unleashed a screamer from distance that Strakosha fingertipped round the far post, but there was a bizarre moment on 37 minutes when Higuain pressed the goalkeeper so much that he deflected a clearance on to the underside of the crossbar from point-blank range.

Lazio fought back, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli both diving in to block Immobile, then Luis Alberto turned beautifully and his lob was intercepted by Chiellini’s desperate header.

Juventus 1-0 Lazio (Half-Time)

Douglas Costa 24 (J)

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic

Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile

Ref: Mazzoleni