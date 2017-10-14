Dramatic Lazio end Juve record

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile’s second-half brace and Paulo Dybala’s last-gasp parried penalty saw Lazio end the Juventus home unbeaten record after over two years.

The last Serie A match lost at the Juventus Stadium was 1-0 to Udinese in August 2015.

It was an incredible evening in Turin, as Douglas Costa had given the hosts the lead on the rebound from a Thomas Strakosha save on Sami Khedira.

The second half was all Lazio, as Immobile completed the comeback in just seven minutes with a brace, including a penalty he earned off Gigi Buffon.

Dybala came off the bench and his strike hit the base of the upright, but the biggest drama was reserved for deep into stoppages when Patric clattered Federico Bernardeschi for a spot-kick.

Dybala stepped up and with the last kick of the game saw his penalty saved by Strakosha.

These sides already crossed paths in August with a dramatic 3-2 stoppage-time Lazio victory in the Italian Super Cup, but the Aquile managed just six draws and 19 defeats since their last Serie A win over Juve back in December 2003.

The Bianconeri had won the last six league encounters in a row, not conceding a single goal.

