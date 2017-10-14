Allegri: 'Juventus were warned'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri said Juventus ignored the “warning signs” in previous games and were punished by Lazio, but explained his Paulo Dybala decisions.

The Bianconeri hadn’t lost a Serie A home fixture since August 2015, while they were unbeaten here in 57 competitive matches (winning 50 and drawing seven), but Lazio emerged 2-1 thanks to a Ciro Immobile brace.

“We had the warning signs against Torino, Sassuolo and Atalanta. We have these drops in concentration and pay a heavy price for them,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Between Bergamo and today we have dropped five points and haven’t realised yet that to win the Scudetto you must fight every single day. It’s a hard slog. Some were a little tired, others carrying knocks, but these are not excuses, as we dropped five points.

“Now we’ve got an important game on Wednesday against Sporting in the Champions League and we have to win.

“We ran into a very well-organised Lazio side that is dangerous on the counter. I was just disappointed we lost the ball too easily. We were too soft in the tackle, otherwise Lazio never really got into our half in the first period.

“Those are the moments that decide a match. If you drop a point here and a point there, in the end you’re not going to win the Scudetto.

“Douglas Costa did some things well, other things not so well, but it was better than the other times.”

Dybala was surprisingly on the bench along with Alex Sandro, but when he did come on, La Joya hit the post and saw a last-gasp penalty saved by Thomas Strakosha.

“When Dybala returned on Thursday night, he was not feeling great and only had one training session. Bentancur returned on Friday and didn’t train at all. Some players arrived late from international duty in South America, and with injuries too, that’s just how it panned out.

“I tell Paulo to relax and not get worried, as these moments happen in a career. He needs to rediscover the determination to get back on track immediately.

“As I’ve always said, I am in favour of VAR, but I’d prefer there to be fewer interruptions to the flow of the game.”

Napoli visit Roma this evening and with a victory the leaders would go five points clear of Juventus.

“It’s a pity we dropped points, but maybe it’s better it happened now.”