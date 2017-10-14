Immobile: 'Great Lazio achievement'

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile is relishing a “huge achievement” as Lazio ended the unbeaten Juventus home run after more than two years.

Douglas Costa had opened the scoring, but Immobile’s second half brace turned it around and Thomas Strakosha parried a last-gasp Paulo Dybala penalty.

“I want to enjoy it with my teammates, as we put in an exceptional performance. I am a striker, it’s my job to put it in the net and a pleasure to play with them,” Immobile told Sky Sport Italia after the 2-1 result.

“It was a huge achievement, Juve had been unbeaten here in 57 competitive games, I think, so that was amazing to end that run.

“This gives us a real push in terms of morale and confidence. We knew that we had the quality, we just needed to raise the game in terms of mentality.”

He was asked what his celebration of rocking a baby was for.

“The celebration was for my brother and his wife, as the other day they welcomed Vittoria into the world.”