Hamsik: 'Napoli battle with Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik said Napoli expect “a real battle this evening” against Roma. “It’s a head-to-head between two of the best teams in Serie A.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT)

“This is a head-to-head between two of the best teams in Serie A, but there will be other important games after this,” the captain told Mediaset Premium.

“We have scored a lot of goals this season, but also conceded very few. The defensive movements are very important, as League titles are won by the teams who keep the most clean sheets.

“Tonight, the winner will be the side that scores one more than the opposition. We expect a real battle this evening.”

As Juventus lost 2-1 at home to Lazio, Napoli would go five points clear at the top with a victory.