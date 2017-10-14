Florenzi: 'Best strike forces in Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Florenzi concedes Roma v Napoli has “the best strike forces in Italy, but we must both do better defensively.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

“It’s an important game, but is still worth just three points at the end of the day,” Florenzi told Roma TV.

“We must be wary of Napoli’s strengths and make the most of their weaknesses. The statistics suggest Napoli are the best side in Serie A right now, but they will be up against a determined Roma ready to give battle.

“The defensive movements will be the decisive theme this evening. The strike forces are the best in Italy, but we must both do better at defending.”