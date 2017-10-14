Inzaghi: 'Lazio made history'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi said the Lazio victory at the Juventus Stadium “will go down in the history of this club” as it ends several remarkable records.

Ciro Immobile’s brace turned around a Douglas Costa opener and Thomas Strakosha parried the Paulo Dybala penalty with the last kick of the game.

Not only had Juve been unbeaten on home turf in all competition for 57 games, but their last Serie A defeat here was 1-0 to Udinese in August 2015.

Lazio hadn’t got the better of the Bianconeri at all in Serie A since 2003 and the last time in Turin was in 2002.

“This is a result that will go down in the history of this club,” Inzaghi told Mediaset Premium.

“I said to the lads at half-time that we could’ve done better in the final third and just had to work on that final ball. We were doing ok, but to win we needed to give something more, have clear heads and play without pressure.”

Lazio have already beaten Milan 4-1 and in August defeated Juventus 3-2 to lift the Italian Super Cup.

“Now it’s only right that people talk about this Lazio, as we achieved something remarkable this evening. The lads deserved credit for an event that will go down in the history of this club.

“In the second half we felt freer, we were doing the moves that we’d tried in training. It’s never easy with the fans and atmosphere in Turin, as there’s a reason they haven’t lost here in almost three years.

“I did get the feeling we could hurt Juve if we just hung in there. Some people said we’d be in ninth or 10th place this season, which is unfair, so now it’s only right that people talk about us.”