Zaccheroni set for UAE job

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Alberto Zaccheroni has flown in to become the new Coach of the UAE international team.

The Italian tactician is not new to international football, as he took Japan to the 2011 Asian Cup.

Zac is expected to replace Edgardo Bauza, who was in charge of the United Arab Emirates side for just three competitive matches.

Bauza left last month to take the Saudi Arabia job instead.

Zaccheroni’s most recent position was in China, the 64-year-old spending five months at Beijing Guoan.

He was working as a television pundit for Rai Sport in Italy.