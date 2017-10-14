HT: Insigne rules Roma

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne took advantage of a lucky ricochet to give Napoli the fully-deserved half-time lead away to Roma.

There were big expectations for this Derby del Sole, as the Partenopei had a perfect start to the season, winning all seven games with 25 goals scored, while the Giallorossi were finding their feet with five consecutive victories in all competition. Edin Dzeko and Dries Mertens were battling for the Capocannoniere crown again, but the hosts missed injured Stephan El Shaarawy, Kevin Strootman, Gregoire Defrel, Emerson Palmieri and Patrik Schick. Diego Perotti, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Daniele De Rossi shook off knocks to start.

Coaches Maurizio Sarri and Eusebio Di Francesco both play 4-3-3, but have very different interpretations, albeit focusing on attack, possession and entertainment. The record between the tacticians going in was perfectly even: three wins each and three draws, scoring 14 goals apiece.

A wicked Aleksandar Kolarov corner completely surprised Pepe Reina, but was cleared practically off the line, but it was Napoli who were more effective in the final third.

After Alisson smothered a Mertens angled drive at the near post, the Belgian’s assist for Insigne ricocheted off De Rossi and the Italian kept his cool to finish from 12 yards. It was Insigne’s first goal against Roma, but above all the 100th of his professional club career. It was also the 200th Napoli have scored in Serie A under 84 Maurizio Sarri matches.

Dzeko couldn’t get enough power or precision on his header from the Bruno Peres cross, but Alisson at full stretch palmed a Marek Hamsik cross into the path of Insigne, whose shot was deflected wide.

Mertens took down a long ball with remarkable skill, but went down far too easily as he was approached by Juan Jesus. Insigne dribbled through a crowd in the box only to be cut off as he was pulling the trigger, then there were concerned faces on the touchline as Mertens fell awkwardly on to his left shoulder.

Roma 0-1 Napoli (Half-Time)

Insigne 20 (N)

Roma: Alisson; Peres, Manolas, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Pellegrini, De Rossi, Nainggolan; Florenzi, Dzeko, Perotti

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Ref: Rocchi