Juventus Player Ratings

By Football Italia staff

Juventus lost their unbeaten home record after over two years, but how did they fare in the Football Italia player ratings?

Words: Ciro Di Brita

Gianluigi Buffon – 6

Picked up a yellow when he brought Ciro Immobile down for a penalty in the second half, and made one big save.

Stephan Lichtsteiner – 5

Hasn’t got the same pace anymore, but still tried to raid forward, was his usual needling self.

Andrea Barzagli – 5

Recovered surprisingly quickly from his injury during international duty to make this match. Defended stoutly around his own area. Left flat-footed on Immobile’s first goal. Was run ragged.

Giorgio Chiellini – 6

Lazio gave him free rein to carry the ball forward in the first half, made a last-ditch tackle to stop Immobile from going through on goal. Blocked a Luis Alberto shot that was goal-bound. Juve’s best performer.

Kwadwo Asamoah – 5

Quiet Game, passed the ball safely and backwards mostly, tested Thomas Strakosha with a cross-shot.

Sami Khedira – 6

Took up the same position as Bentancur at times early in the game before pushing forward and becoming a threat, faded quickly from the game before being substituted for Dybala.

Rodrigo Bentancur – 6

Showed some nice touches and tried to get on the ball in a deep position, but had to take a back seat to the more experienced Khedira beside him.

Blaise Matuidi – 6

The Frenchman was anonymous and chasing shadows in midfield.

Douglas Costa – 6

Scored half way through the first half, tapping in from a rebound. Showed glimpses of some explosive dribbling before disappearing from the game and being subbed.

Gonzalo Higuain – 6

Almost scored a ridiculous goal when he charged down a clearance by Strakosha and saw it come off the crossbar and nearly over the line.

Mario Mandzukic – 6

Didn’t look at all fit and seemed to be struggling with an injury.

Substitutes:

Federico Bernardeschi – 6

Came on and added a bit more intent than Costa, just couldn’t get on the end of anything.

Paulo Dybala – 5

Replaced Khedira and had one volleyed effort that was charged down then had a good effort bounce back off the foot of the post. Had the chance to level it with the last kick of the game, but again saw his penalty saved.

Stefano Sturaro – 5

Picking up a booking was the only thing of note.