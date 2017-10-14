Barzagli: 'Juve must be steamroller'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli admits Juventus must work out why they took just one point from Atalanta and Lazio. “We want to get back to being a steamroller.”

The Bianconeri fumbled a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Bergamo, then today saw Douglas Costa’s opener wiped out by a Ciro Immobile brace for a 2-1 Lazio victory in Turin.

“These are moments that do happen in a season, but we must analyse what happened, because it’s rare that we throw away five points in two games,” Barzagli told Sky Sport Italia.

“We have these dips in concentration and that means we must work better on our mentality. We want to get back to being the steamroller we were in the past.

“There have been these dips in concentration during the final minutes and they have been decisive. We need to be clinical again and it’s not an issue of being over-confident, because you need confidence.”