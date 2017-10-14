NEWS
Saturday October 14 2017
Barzagli: 'Juve must be steamroller'
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli admits Juventus must work out why they took just one point from Atalanta and Lazio. “We want to get back to being a steamroller.”

The Bianconeri fumbled a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Bergamo, then today saw Douglas Costa’s opener wiped out by a Ciro Immobile brace for a 2-1 Lazio victory in Turin.

“These are moments that do happen in a season, but we must analyse what happened, because it’s rare that we throw away five points in two games,” Barzagli told Sky Sport Italia.

“We have these dips in concentration and that means we must work better on our mentality. We want to get back to being the steamroller we were in the past.

“There have been these dips in concentration during the final minutes and they have been decisive. We need to be clinical again and it’s not an issue of being over-confident, because you need confidence.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies