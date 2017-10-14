Napoli eighth wonder at Roma

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne’s early strike proved enough, as Roma hit the woodwork twice, but Napoli conquered the Olimpico for an eighth straight win.

The Partenopei have made history by maintaining their perfect start to the season after eight rounds.

Insigne got the only goal of the game, making the most of a lucky ricochet off Daniele De Rossi to sweep past Alisson.

Roma poured forward in the second half, forcing Pepe Reina to fingertip a Federico Fazio header on to the upright and seeing Edin Dzeko hit the crossbar.

With this result and Juventus losing 2-1 to Lazio, Napoli go five points clear of the reigning champions and anxiously await Inter’s result at Milan tomorrow night.

Click here for the full match report.

See how this game and Juventus 1-2 Lazio unfolded on the Liveblog.