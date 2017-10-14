Sarri avoids media interviews

By Football Italia staff

Coach Maurizio Sarri is suffering from flu and did not speak to the media after Napoli’s 1-0 victory away to Roma.

Lorenzo Insigne’s goal after 20 minutes proved the difference at the Stadio Olimpico, as the Partenopei maintained the perfect start after eight rounds.

With Juventus losing 2-1 at home to Lazio earlier today, they are already five points clear of the reigning champions.

The tactician was expected in the media zone after the latest Serie A success, but Napoli informed waiting reporters that Sarri wasn’t feeling well and had gone straight to the team bus.

He doesn’t have much time to rest, because Napoli take on Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side are top of the Premier League and today crushed Stoke City 7-2.