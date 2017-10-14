Fazio: 'Roma had chances to win'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio believes Roma “might even have had the chances to win” after their 1-0 home defeat to Napoli, “but that is football,”

The Argentina international thought he had scored, but his header from a corner was fingertipped on to the upright by Pepe Reina.

“It was a great save, similar to the one he made in this fixture last season. We have to keep going, as there’s a long campaign ahead of us,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

“We put in a strong performance for the second half and might even have had the chances to win it, but that is football, it has to go in the net.

“We stick together when we win and when we lose, that’s what a team does. We know there’s a long way to go, now we have a very important Champions League game coming up on Wednesday against Chelsea, so we have to keep our heads up.”

Kostas Manolas won’t be taking part, as he limped off with a suspected thigh strain.

“We are a great team and need to continue the growth process. We’ve got a few injuries, but these things happen and we must all be ready to give our contribution.”