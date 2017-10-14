Kolarov: 'Napoli didn't deserve win'

By Football Italia staff

Aleksandar Kolarov does not think Napoli deserved their 1-0 victory over Roma and “it’s too early to say they are breaking away at the top.”

Lorenzo Insigne got the only goal at the Stadio Olimpico, meaning the Partenopei have a perfect record after eight rounds and are five points clear of Juventus.

“We hit the bar on a corner, but it’s too early to say Napoli are breaking away at the top, because there are another seven or eight months to go,” Kolarov told Mediaset Premium.

“We lost a couple of games that we should not have lost against Inter and Napoli, but we’ve got a long way to go and we’ll see in the end where we finish.

“Napoli keep huge amounts of possession in every game, but with us it was pretty even, especially in the second half. Napoli had some chances, but I thought a draw would’ve been entirely fair.”