Inter-Milan: Tactical Preview

By Football Italia staff

The Derby della Madonnina finds two sides during major overhauls, so here’s where the match can be won and lost.

Words: Dominic Zenti

Leonardo Bonucci vs Mauro Icardi

Milan’s newfound talisman has had a less than fruitful experience at San Siro so far, to say the least. Whilst his passing range and vision is still up to the usual standard that found him a standout role at Juventus, his defensive capabilities have often been questioned this year, especially when faced against top forwards such as Ciro Immobile, who netted a hat-trick against the Rossoneri for Lazio. With his second test against a top striker coming up against Mauro Icardi, it will be interesting to see how he faces up to another class forward.

Andre Silva’s playing time and consistency

Considered one of the world’s best young striking talents, the young Portugal international finally has earned his move to a revamped Milan. Netting 16 goals in 32 appearances for Porto, Silva has yet to see the scoresheet in Serie A and has only featured in three league games. Despite his lack of playing time this year, Silva has still managed to score a hat trick against Austria Vienna in the Europa League and net a handful of key World Cup qualifying goals for Portugal. If he can get going against Inter’s backline, it could prove to be too much to handle.

Milan Skriniar’s continued brilliance

Whilst Inter’s new rock may not draw the eye of the crowd in the same way as other players, it is very hard to argue that his performances haven't been helping add to his reputation. The former Sampdoria man will have his hands full with Suso and Silva, but may end with no problems dispatching them if his current form stays throughout the fixture.

Inter’s left flank

The ever-present Ivan Perisic can and will provide much needed width to the Inter attack, but the duo of Yuto Nagatomo and Dalbert, a recent acquisition from Nice, doesn't exactly seem a stalwart defensive pairing. It may be a difficult night for the left full-backs playing against the likes of Suso for 90 minutes.

Inter’s Trequartista slot

With Marcelo Brozovic unavailable for selection this week, a large Nerazzurri hole looms behind the strikers. The obvious replacements for the Croatian playmaker seem to be Eder or Joao Mario. Whilst both have been seen as better options off the bench than anything, Eder has more of an eye for goal as opposed to Mario’s box to box tendencies. A third option may look like Matias Vecino, although the midfielder has been serving well as a deep playmaker and may be best not to displace him from that role.