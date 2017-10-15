Bucchi: 'Sassuolo deserve more'

Cristian Bucchi insists Sassuolo deserve far more than they have managed so far this season and must turn it around with Chievo.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT)

“The break for international duty was helpful, even if we were missing a lot of players,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We must forget the 6-1 defeat to Lazio, as in the first half of that game we deserved to be more than 1-0 up, then simply failed to come out for the second half. That wasn’t us, otherwise we’d have to be genuinely worried.

“Difficulties can help to bring together a group that has already shown it is very united. We need men at this moment and the lads will follow.”

Bucchi has been criticised for shelving years of 4-3-3 tactics at Sassuolo under predecessor Eusebio Di Francesco to adopt a 3-5-2.

“The system cannot represent an alibi. The players must be able to interpret different systems over the course of a campaign and sometimes one is forced into changes.”

It’s a tough test today, as they take on Chievo, who are fresh from beating Fiorentina.

“Chievo have been a certainty in Serie A for years and shown remarkable consistency in their personnel, too. They are very experienced and can cause us problems at any moment.

“We don’t deserve our current position in the table, but we must prove that’s the case. I cannot complain about the work-rate of my lads and I am convinced we’ll give our best over the next three games.

“We must be so determined that every ball is treated like the decisive one.”

It’s an injury crisis for Sassuolo, losing Claud Adjapong, Timo Letschert, Edoardo Goldaniga and Cristian Dell’Orco.

Sassuolo squad for Chievo: Consigli, Pegolo, Marson; Gazzola, Lirola, Peluso, Rogerio, Acerbi, Cannavaro; Magnanelli, Missiroli, Duncan, Sensi, Mazzitelli, Cassata, Biondini; Matri, Falcinelli, Scamacca, Politano, Berardi, Ragusa