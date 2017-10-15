Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for build-up and action from today’s Serie A games, including Fiorentina-Udinese, Sampdoria-Atalanta, Crotone-Torino and massive Inter-Milan.

It has already been a dramatic weekend in the Italian top flight, as Juventus lost their unbeaten run after more than two years to Lazio, then Napoli conquered Roma to go five points clear at the top.

Inter have the opportunity to stay close to the leaders if they beat Milan in the Derby della Madonnina this evening, but Vincenzo Montella needs a victory to emerge from the current crisis.

The action begins at the Stadio Franchi at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT) when Fiorentina host Udinese and Cyril Thereau faces his former teammates.

At 14.00 UK (13.00 GMT), high-flying Atalanta visit a Sampdoria side fresh from their first shock defeat of the season.

Torino deal with an injury crisis away to Crotone, Bologna-SPAL is a local derby, while Cagliari-Genoa and Sassuolo-Chievo promise goals.

The day concludes at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) with a record-breaking San Siro crowd, as Inter and Milan go head-to-head for pride, points and potential season targets.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday