Lahoz to ref Man City-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has been assigned as the referee for Napoli’s Champions League trip to Manchester City on Tuesday.

It kicks off at the City of Manchester Stadium on Tuesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The 40-year-old officiated Atletico Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Barcelona last night and Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich last month.

He has officiated two Manchester City games: a 3-1 win away to Dinamo Kiev in February 2016 and 5-3 home victory over Monaco in February 2017.

His only Napoli match was a 4-1 away success at Wolfsburg in the Europa League quarter-final in April 2015.

Pep Guardiola’s men have a 100 per cent record going in, having beaten Feyenoord 4-0 in Holland and Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 at home.

The Partenopei went through the preliminary round, sweeping Nice aside 4-0 on aggregate, before a 2-1 loss at Shakhtar Donetsk and 3-1 victory over Feyenoord.

These sides have met only twice before, in the 2011-12 group stage of the Champions League, where Napoli won 2-1 at the San Paolo and earned a 1-1 away draw.

Both teams are currently top of their domestic leagues and still unbeaten.