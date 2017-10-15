Line-ups: Fiorentina-Udinese

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina need to recover from an upset and hope Cyril Thereau can do damage to his former Udinese teammates.

Stefano Pioli’s Viola have been remarkably inconsistent so far this season and had the lead at Chievo before fumbling for a 2-1 defeat.

Gil Dias and Riccardo Saponara picked up new injuries, so Vincent Laurini gets the nod at right-back ahead of Bruno Gaspar.

It’s a big occasion for Thereau, who scored two goals in his first two games of the season for Udinese before completing the transfer to Florence.

He made no secret of the fact it was Coach Gigi Del Neri who ruled the striker out of his plans, so it’s an opportunity to show what the Friulani are missing.

Thereau starts with Marco Benassi and Federico Chiesa in support of Giovanni Simeone.

Udinese were in crisis and Del Neri on the verge of the sack before a shock 4-0 thrashing of Sampdoria.

There are injury problems to deal with, missing Valon Behrami and Jens Stryger Larsen, while Danilo is only fit for the bench.

Maxi Lopez leads the way in a trident attack with Rodrigo De Paul and Kevin Lasagna, while Barak pulls the midfield strings.

Silvan Widmer makes his first appearance of the season after a long-term injury concern, rushed back due to the lack of alternatives.

Fiorentina have won five of the last eight league meetings, but Udinese lost all 10 of their visits between Serie A and the Coppa Italia since a 2-1 win here in November 2007.

Fiorentina: Sportiello; Laurini, Pezzella, Astori, Biraghi; Badelj, Veretout; Benassi, Thereau, Chiesa; Simeone

Udinese: Bizzarri; Widmer, Nuytinck, Angella, Samir; Fofana, Barak, Jankto; De Paul, Maxi Lopez, Lasagna