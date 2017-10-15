Nicola: 'Torino more than Belotti'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Belotti’s absence won’t be enough for Crotone Coach Davide Nicola to breathe a sigh of relief. “Torino are still dangerous.”

Il Gallo is out of action, so teenager Umar Sadiq – on loan from Roma – is due to lead the line at the Stadio Scida.

“Whether Belotti plays or not is irrelevant, because Torino are still dangerous and have strength in depth after an impressive transfer campaign,” said the Coach.

“The important thing is that we do what we prepared in training. We are a chameleon-like side who can adapt to situations and opponents to find the right openings.

“We’re playing well, but I am never content and always seek improvements.”

This is a special game for Nicola, who is from the Turin area and celebrated Crotone’s safety last season by cycling from Calabria to the Granata’s Filadelfia training ground.

“I made my career as a player with Torino, but I have other ambitions. I am a professional and I have to cheer on only the team I am working with.”