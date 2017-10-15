Bruno Gaspar: 'Important match'

By Football Italia staff

Bruno Gaspar warned Fiorentina-Udinese is “an important match” to climb back up the Serie A standings.

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT).

“It’s an important match, we don’t have many points in the table considering our performances and quality,” the Viola defender told Mediaset Premium.

“The break for international duty was important to work well in training and we’ll prove that on the field.”

The Tuscans have won only two games this season, drawn one and lost four.