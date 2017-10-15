Widmer fired up for comeback

Silvan Widmer is “happy, fired up and really want to help the team” on his Udinese comeback against Fiorentina today.

This is the Swiss international's season debut, having struggled with muscular problems throughout pre-season.

This is the Swiss international’s season debut, having struggled with muscular problems throughout pre-season.

“I am personally very happy and fired up, as I’ve been out for two months and really want to help the team,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“Fiorentina certainly haven’t picked up the points they could’ve done in these opening rounds, but the same could be said of us.

“We arrive here determined, angry and also need a result, so we expect a battle here.”

The Friulani ended their crisis ahead of the break for international duty by surprisingly beating Sampdoria 4-0.

“The win over Sampdoria was a big step forward and now we must continue along this path. We’ll give 100 per cent to get the result.”