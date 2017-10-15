NEWS
Sunday October 15 2017
Prandelli up for Scotland job?
By Football Italia staff

Former Italy Coach Cesare Prandelli has become a candidate to take over from Gordon Strachan on the Scotland bench.

Strachan stepped down after they failed to qualify for the World Cup play-offs.

According to Mailsport and the Daily Record, Prandelli has made himself available for the Scotland job.

The 60-year-old has experience in international football, as he took Italy to the Euro 2012 Final before quitting due to a dismal 2014 World Cup campaign.

Prandelli only recently took charge of UAE club side Al Nasr, while before that he had brief spells at Galatasaray and Valencia.

