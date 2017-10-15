Hamsik: 'Just the beginning'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik warns the eight victories out of eight are “just the beginning” and prepares for Manchester City.

The Partenopei made history by maintaining their perfect start to the Serie A season after eight rounds, beating Roma 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico last night.

“It was a very difficult match and we played against a great side,” wrote Hamsik on his official site.

“We once again arrived in great shape, remained concentrated to the end and won the game. It’s fantastic to win at the Olimpico for the second time in a month (after the 4-1 at Lazio).

“We are only looking at our own position in the table, even if we are very happy to give all we can. This is just the beginning, though, as there is a long season ahead of us.

“Now we must turn our focus immediately to the Champions League, as on Tuesday we take on Manchester City, one of the best sides in Europe.”